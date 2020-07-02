CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
2 facing life-threatening injuries after separate near-drownings in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

July 15, 2020, 9:49 PM

Two young people have life-threatening injuries in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after two separate near-drowning incidents.

The first happened just after 5 p.m. in Fort Washington. A boy was pulled from a swimming pool in a home on West Tantallon Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened just after 6 p.m. in Glenn Dale on the 10000 block of Locust Street. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS provided medical care to a girl who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

