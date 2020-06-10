Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead in Laurel…

Man dead in Laurel motorcycle crash

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

June 10, 2020, 8:31 AM

A man is dead after a Tuesday motorcycle crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said.

Damien Dickerson, 33, of Upper Marlboro, was driving his Suzuki GSXR 750 on the ramp between westbound Md. 198 to southbound Interstate 95 near Laurel when he struck a guardrail shortly before 4 p.m.

Dickerson was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

