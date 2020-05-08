Prince George’s County Schools announces star-studded eGraduation

Taraji P. Henson headlines a star-studded, systemwide eGraduation Celebration for Prince George's County Public Schools' Class of 2020.

Prince George’s County Schools announced Friday the Class of 2020 will be honored with a star-studded, systemwide eGraduation Celebration in Maryland on Saturday, May 30, featuring Oxon Hill native and Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as commencement speaker.

“As I can personally attest to, being a Prince George’s County Public School alum is something extremely special,” CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said at a news conference Friday. “And I wanted a celebration that will feature other graduates who understand what it means to be Prince George’s County Public School proud.”

The graduation, which will also feature R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, radio host/comedian Joe Clair, NFL cornerback Joe Haden and local news anchor Taylor Thomas, will be televised locally that evening and the following day at noon.

The school system estimates 8,000 seniors at 31 traditional, public charter and alternative high schools will be honored, and Goldson said she hopes to have an in-person graduation in the near future.

“I know this doesn’t make up for not being able to walk across the stage,” said Goldson, addressing students. “The Board of Education and I promise to do everything in our power to give you that moment once these restrictions are lifted.”

She added, “You are unstoppable, Class of 2020.”

