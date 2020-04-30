Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. man killed in…

Md. man killed in motorcycle crash in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

April 30, 2020, 11:25 PM

A Maryland man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m. The victim was Dempsey Herring Jr., 39, of Waldorf.

Police arrived on Brandywine Road and Lee Acres Drive in Brandywine for the report of a crash.

Police said Herring was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when he crossed onto the opposite side of the road, left the road and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash, and anyone with information on what happened should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-732-4422.

