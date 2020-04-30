Ambulance overturned in Prince George’s County crash

A driver crashed into an ambulance Thursday afternoon in Prince George's County, Maryland. Two first responders had minor injuries. See photos.
Two Prince George’s County Fire and EMS members were sent to the hospital after a crash left their ambulance overturned Thursday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said a driver hit the ambulance near Branch Avenue and Iverson Street just before 4 p.m. The ambulance was responding to a fire when it was hit.
Both first responders have minor injuries. The driver of the car that hit the ambulance was uninjured.
Prince George’s County police are investigating the crash.
Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.
