Ambulance overturned in Prince George’s County crash

Thomas Robertson

April 30, 2020, 7:03 PM

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said a driver hit the ambulance near Branch Avenue and Iverson Street just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

Two Prince George’s County Fire and EMS members had minor injuries.

The ambulance was responding to a fire when it was hit.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the crash.

Two Prince George’s County Fire and EMS members were sent to the hospital after a crash left their ambulance overturned Thursday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said a driver hit the ambulance near Branch Avenue and Iverson Street just before 4 p.m. The ambulance was responding to a fire when it was hit.

Both first responders have minor injuries. The driver of the car that hit the ambulance was uninjured.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

