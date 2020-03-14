Off-road crash kills driver in Prince George’s Co.

A man slammed into a poll and died after veering off the road in Forestville, Marlyand early Saturday morning.

A man is dead in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after their vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Prince George’s County police said a driver was traveling along Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville, when his vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a pole on Walters Lane, near the Penn Mar Shopping Plaza.

The victim, who police described as an adult male, died at the scene of the crash. His identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the county’s crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area of the crash:

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

