Man claiming to be doing coronavirus testing shows up at Bowie homes: Police

Police in Bowie, Maryland, said a man showed up to at least two homes Tuesday claiming to be testing for the coronavirus.

The man is described as in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing an orange vest over a black hoodie and a blue surgical mask on his face.

Just before 12:10 p.m., the man knocked on the door of a home on the 1400 block Pennypacker Lane and said he was inspecting for COVID-19, police said.

The person who answered the door did not let the man inside.

About 1:20 p.m., police said the same man showed up at a home on the 13100 block of 14th Street and entered through an unlocked door.

A resident confronted the man and the two began to talk, but the intruder ran out when he heard a dog bark.

No car was seen in connection with these incidents.

Bowie police said that if someone you don’t know comes to your home, claiming to be checking for COVID-19 or offering to clean your house, don’t let the person in.

However, they do recommend calling the police at 240-544-5700 or 911.

Anyone with information on the incidents should call the Bowie Police Department.

