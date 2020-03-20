Driver dead after striking Prince George’s County building

A driver died early Friday after crashing into a building in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A driver died early Friday after crashing into a building in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The crash caused a fire, police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Cooper Lane and Old Landover Road in Cheverly.

The driver veered off Old Landover Road and struck a building.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approx 12:11am #pgfd units responded to the 6600 block of Old Landover Rd in Cheverly for a reported structure fire. On arrival units found a 1 story commercial structure with smoke showing. pic.twitter.com/777gs0XpbB — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) March 20, 2020

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.