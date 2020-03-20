Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Driver dead after striking…

Driver dead after striking Prince George’s County building

Thomas Robertson

March 20, 2020, 1:54 AM

A driver died early Friday after crashing into a building in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The crash caused a fire, police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Cooper Lane and Old Landover Road in Cheverly.

The driver veered off Old Landover Road and struck a building.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

