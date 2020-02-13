Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in killing of missing DC man

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a D.C. man whose bullet-riddled body was found in a wooded area of Prince George's County last month.

Dorian Duvall, 23, of Oxon Hill, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 25-year-old Marcus Shabazz, who had been reported missing last month.

On Jan. 14, officers in Prince George’s County were contacted by D.C. police about the missing man, and the investigation led to the discovery of Shabazz’s body later that night in the wooded area near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill, on the D.C.-Maryland line south of Suitland Parkway. Shabazz had been shot multiple times.

Police said they identified Duvall as the suspect through “various investigative techniques,” but declined to provide specifics in a Feb. 13 news release.

Police are still investigating the motive for the killing.

