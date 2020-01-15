Police: DC man found dead in Oxon Hill was reported missing

Marcus Shabazz, 25, of D.C., had been reported missing Sunday in the District, Prince George's County police said.

A man who was found shot to death in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was reported missing earlier this week, police said.

Marcus Shabazz, 25, of D.C. had been reported missing Sunday in the District, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

Two days later, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, his body was found in a wooded area in the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating Shabazz’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit the tip online.

Below is a map of the area where Shabazz was found dead.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.