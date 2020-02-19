Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Pedestrian struck and killed…

Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway identified

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

February 19, 2020, 7:50 AM

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday near Landover Road in a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway has been identified by police.

U.S. Park Police say Tarris Brooks, 39, of D.C., was struck and killed around 10:15 p.m. at the ramp to Route 202.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound and southbound lanes had been closed as the U.S. Park Police Department investigated.

The driver remained at the scene.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
baltimore-washington parkway crash fatal crash pedestrian fatalities pedestrian struck Will Vitka

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up