Pedestrian struck and killed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway identified

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday near Landover Road in a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway has been identified by police.

U.S. Park Police say Tarris Brooks, 39, of D.C., was struck and killed around 10:15 p.m. at the ramp to Route 202.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound and southbound lanes had been closed as the U.S. Park Police Department investigated.

The driver remained at the scene.

