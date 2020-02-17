Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on BW Parkway

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Landover Road in Prince George's County died at the scene Sunday night.

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Landover Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, died at the scene Sunday night.

Police said the pedestrian was struck at around 10:10 p.m.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed as the U.S. Park Police Department investigated.

The person’s identity has not been released.

The driver remained on the scene of the accident.

