Construction crew witnesses truck accident, helps free pinned driver in Maryland

A group of construction workers in Accokeek, Maryland, unexpectedly became rescue workers Wednesday when they witnessed an accident and rushed to help.

A group of construction workers in Accokeek, Maryland, unexpectedly became rescue workers Wednesday when they witnessed an accident and rushed to help.

The single-vehicle crash involved a trash truck with a driver inside and two people standing on the back.

“For reasons that are under investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department, the trash truck hit a ditch and flipped. That sent the two individuals who were standing on the back step flying,” said Jennifer Donelan, with Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue.

The driver was trapped inside.

It happened at Floral Park Road and Danville Road at about 11:45 a.m.

Donelan said a construction crew working nearby saw it happen and quickly brought over a bulldozer and chain to lift the truck off the pinned driver.

All three workers from the trash truck were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“I’ve just spoken with our battalion chief who was out there on the scene, and they are certainly giving this construction crew a ton of credit for potentially saving a life in this particular situation,” Donelan said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.