Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in car in Capitol Heights

A man is wanted for murder in connection to the deadly stabbing of his wife, who was found last week in a car parked in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

James Dorsey, 41, of Greenbelt, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Nika Dorsey, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Nika Dorsey, who had trauma to her body, was found dead Jan. 2 in a car parked in the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive in Capitol Heights. An employee at a nearby business noticed the woman in her car and called police.

Police said they consider James Dorsey armed and dangerous; people are being warned not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

His last known address is in the 8400 block of Greenbelt Road.

Anyone with information that can help this investigation can call detectives at (301) 772-4925. To give an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit it online.

