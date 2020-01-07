Car crashes into Prince George’s Co. home after driver flees traffic stop

Four people were forced out of bed and into the cold Tuesday morning after a car smashed into their Prince George's County, Maryland, home.

Four people were forced out of bed and into the cold Tuesday morning after a car smashed into their Prince George’s County, Maryland, home.

It started with an attempted traffic stop around 1 a.m., police said, but instead of pulling over, the driver sped off.

Police said the officer didn’t pursue the suspect, but a short time later, that officer heard the car go crashing into a home on Wheeler Road at Brierfield Road in Oxon Hill.

The impact was so strong it caught the home’s garage on fire.

No one was injured.

The driver tried to run off on foot but was quickly arrested.

Three others with him have also been arrested.

