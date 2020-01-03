Police ID woman found dead in car in Capitol Heights

Prince George’s County police have identified the woman who was found dead in a car Thursday morning in Capitol Heights.

Prince George’s County police have identified the woman who was found dead in a car Thursday morning in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Nika Dorsey, 42, of Greenbelt, was found in a car on Ritchie Drive, just north of Ritchie Marlboro Road, at about 5:30 a.m. by a worker from a business nearby, authorities said. Police found her suffering from trauma and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case is being treated as a homicide.

If you know anything that might help the investigation, the police are asking you to call them at 301-772-4925. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Refer to case 20-0000207.

PIO is on scene of a death investigation in the 8700 block of Ritchie Dr. Prelim: at approximately 5:30 am, officers responded to the location for a welfare check and discovered an adult female inside a car, with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/YlBjkhzoyX — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 2, 2020

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

