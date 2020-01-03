Home » Crime News » Police ID woman found…

Police ID woman found dead in car in Capitol Heights

Rick Massimo

January 3, 2020, 11:54 AM

Prince George’s County police have identified the woman who was found dead in a car Thursday morning in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Nika Dorsey, 42, of Greenbelt, was found in a car on Ritchie Drive, just north of Ritchie Marlboro Road, at about 5:30 a.m. by a worker from a business nearby, authorities said. Police found her suffering from trauma and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case is being treated as a homicide.

If you know anything that might help the investigation, the police are asking you to call them at 301-772-4925. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Refer to case 20-0000207.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
capitol heights Nika Dorsey rick massimo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up