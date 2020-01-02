Police: Woman found dead in car in Prince George’s Co.

A woman has been found dead in a car with trauma to her upper body in Capital Heights, Maryland.

A woman was found dead in a car Thursday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check on Ritchie Drive in Capitol Heights.

An employee at a nearby business noticed the woman in her car and called police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the car with trauma to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are on scene working to establish circumstances leading up to the woman’s death. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS pic.twitter.com/QXzp4wpeBr — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 2, 2020

Below, is a map of the area where the woman was found:



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.