Bowie City Council urges Maryland leaders to support plans for racetrack

The Bowie Race Track is front and center for leaders in the city who are making clear to state leaders how they’d like to see the property used.

The Bowie City Council voted Monday night to send a letter to the Maryland state legislature, which convenes Wednesday, asking for the title to Bowie Race Track in hopes of using the 180 acres to create green space and recreation areas.

The letter also supports allowing Bowie State University to use the property for recreational activities.

During a community meeting over the weekend, the city’s delegation showed support for calls from residents to make sure the property is not overdeveloped.

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams said once the letter is sent, he’ll be focusing on making sure residents support their plans for the future of the racetrack.

“One way to do that is to make sure we hear everybody’s voice, and so we’ll be going around to every district listening, but we hope to get people engaged from other districts as well,” Adams said.

The city is also asking the state and Prince George’s County to kick in some money to convert the old track into open space.

Other entities, including The Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission, could possibly acquire the racetrack.

