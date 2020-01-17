17-year-old housemate charged in Lanham woman’s deadly stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a woman he shared a house with in Lanham, Maryland, police said Friday.

Marcos Reyes Moreno is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and related charges, Prince George’s County police said.

Moreno admitted to being involved in the stabbing of 49-year-old Blanca Aguilar, police said. He and Aguilar both rented rooms in the same Lanham house, and are not related to each other.

Aguilar had first been reported missing over the weekend by some of her family members. But, around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, her car was found at Nashville Drive at Wilhelm Road, which was nearby her house.

That prompted police to enter her home on Lamont Drive, where Aguilar was found inside stabbed to death. Investigators learned that Moreno likely stabbed Aguilar during an argument.

He is being held without bond.

