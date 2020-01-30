Family of man killed by Prince George’s County police officer demands justice

The family of a man shot to death by a police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, is speaking about their loss and the justice they say he deserves.

The family of a man shot to death by a police officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is speaking about their loss and the justice they say the victim, William Howard Green, deserves.

They also want an investigation into police Cpl. Michael Owen’s past conduct.

“William Green was my best friend, my protector and, most importantly, he was my daddy,” Brenda Green said at a news conference Thursday.

She and other family members demanded justice for the 43-year-old D.C. man, who was killed Monday night.

“I dreamt of the day when my daddy could be able to walk me down the aisle. I wanted him to see his future grandchildren,” said Brenda Green, holding back tears.

Owen is charged with second-degree murder. According to charging documents, he shot Green while the man was handcuffed inside Owen’s police cruiser. There was no evidence of a struggle before the shooting, documents said.

During Thursday’s news conference, attorney Billy Murphy noted that the family needs to be made whole through compensation and through justice being served.

“We’re asking that there be a thorough investigation, not only into this incident, but also into this officer’s past use of force,” Murphy said.

The Green family hopes to see Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and police Chief Hank Stawinksi keep their promises, Murphy said, “to thoroughly investigate it, to release a report about his prior conduct, and to make sure that justice is done in this case.”

Prosecutors are reviewing a 2011 fatal shooting involving Owen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.