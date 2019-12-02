NY woman thrown from Mercedes on US 1 dies

A woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 1 near Laurel, Maryland, late Sunday evening.

A Pomona, New York woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 1/Baltimore Avenue in Laurel, Maryland, late Sunday evening.

Zanib Naveed, 32, was driving east on the InterCounty Connector when she attempted to take the southbound curve to U.S. 1, struck the curb and overturned onto the northbound lanes of U.S.1, Maryland State Police said.

Naveed was thrown from her 2018 Mercedes CL2 and died at the scene. Police responded to the crash at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police continue to investigate but said that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

U.S. 1 was shut down for several hours as police investigated. It reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.