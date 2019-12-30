Police ID 2 pedestrians killed in Prince George’s County crashes over the weekend

Police are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians who were killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians who were killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

In one crash Friday night, a pedestrian was struck in Capitol Heights, Maryland, when he was trying to cross Central Avenue, near Coolidge Street, Prince George’s County police said Monday. He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, and the driver involved stayed on the scene.

The driver was not injured, but the pedestrian died at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as Dwayne Phillip Harris, 40, of D.C.

Then, in a crash Saturday, police are looking for a driver linked to a hit-and-run in Landover.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when a pedestrian was struck twice by different drivers in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The first driver, possibly in an SUV, hit the pedestrian in the roadway and drove off.

The second driver struck the pedestrian moments later and stayed on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Howard Rogers, 38, of District Heights.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Rogers was in the roadway before the first crash.

Police do not have a make or model of the first vehicle that hit Rogers. But, they are asking anyone who may have information about that crash to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.