Pedestrian killed in Prince George’s County collision

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Central Avenue near Coolidge Street by the Capitol Heights Metro Station in Seat Pleasant.

Police said the adult male victim was pronounced dead on the scene; the driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic outbound from D.C. on East Capitol Street was diverted as police investigated the crash Friday night, and they ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Prince George’s County police have investigated 19 pedestrian fatalities since the start of the year.

