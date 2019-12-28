Pedestrian dead after hit and run involving two vehicles in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after being hit by two cars in Prince George's County Saturday evening.

A man is dead after being hit by two cars in Prince George’s County Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m., at the intersection of Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Columbia Park Road in Landover, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police say the man was struck by two cars, but only one of the drivers stayed.

The man died on the scene.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.