Maryland man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

A District Heights, Maryland, man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app earlier this week.

Michael Crutchfield II, 23, has been charged with first- and second-degree rape, perverted practice, the use of a firearm in a violent crime and other related charges, Prince George’s County police said Thursday.

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, detectives responded to a D.C. hospital for a report of a sexual assault that had happened earlier in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Investigators learned that a woman and Crutchfield met through a dating app before the assault.

Crutchfield picked the woman up from her home and drove her to a parking garage in Temple Hills, Maryland. Once there, the woman told police that Crutchfield had identified himself as a police officer.

He threatened her with a gun, and police said he then sexually assaulted her.

Crutchfield was later arrested at home.

Police have learned that Crutchfield is not a police officer. Although he was recently employed as a security officer for a private company in D.C., police said he does not work for any law enforcement agency.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had similar interactions with Crutchfield to contact the department’s Sexual Assault Unit at (301) 722-4908. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, and refer to case 19-0074078.

