Stolen FedEx truck found; search on for suspect in Bowie carjacking

The FedEx box truck stolen Monday in Bowie, Maryland, has been found, but the search continues for the man who stole it.

The carjacking happened on Grenfell Place off Highbridge Road near Annapolis Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Bowie police tell WTOP officers found the FedEx truck on Guinevere Court in Glenn Dale around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, but are still looking for the suspect: a black man in all-dark clothing.

That man was armed when he stole the truck.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 240-544-5768. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Bowie Police Department’s tip line at 240-544-5770.

Below is the area where the truck was taken.

