Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Delivery truck carjacked in…

Delivery truck carjacked in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

November 18, 2019, 9:06 PM

delivery truck
This delivery truck was carjacked on Monday in Bowie, Maryland.

Police in Bowie, Maryland, are looking for information on a carjacking that happened Monday morning.

Police said a tall man with a gun took a FedEx delivery truck on the 6000 block of Grenfell Place at around 10:30 a.m.

The box truck is a 20-inch 2014 Chevy with the delivery company’s logo. It has Maryland tags 8CW3536. The truck number, which is located on the rear roll-up door, is 312163.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 240-544-5768. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Bowie Police Department’s tip line at 240-544-5770.

Below is the area where the truck was taken.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
bowie police department carjacking delivery truck fedex grenfell place

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up