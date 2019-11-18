Delivery truck carjacked in Prince George’s County

Police said a tall man with a gun took a FedEx delivery truck on the 6000 block of Grenfell Place at around 10:30 a.m.

Police in Bowie, Maryland, are looking for information on a carjacking that happened Monday morning.

Police said a tall man with a gun took a FedEx delivery truck on the 6000 block of Grenfell Place at around 10:30 a.m.

The box truck is a 20-inch 2014 Chevy with the delivery company’s logo. It has Maryland tags 8CW3536. The truck number, which is located on the rear roll-up door, is 312163.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 240-544-5768. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Bowie Police Department’s tip line at 240-544-5770.

Below is the area where the truck was taken.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.