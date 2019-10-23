How do you feel about homework? Prince George’s Co. survey seeks feedback from students, parents

Prince George's County Public Schools has set up a survey for students, teachers and other members of the school community, seeking their input on homework

Attention, students in Prince George’s County: If you feel overburdened with homework, here’s your chance to tell administrators about it.

Prince George’s County Public Schools has set up a survey for students, teachers and other members of the school community, seeking their input on homework: How much is assigned, including on weekends and holidays? How much time do students spend hitting the books? How often do parents help? And what benefits do teachers think homework provides?

The school system said in a release it’s gathering feedback as part of a plan to update its policies and procedures for homework.

A task force of administrators, parents and teachers has been working on the issue, and an updated policy is expected for next school year.

The homework survey, which is available on the school system’s website, closes Oct. 28.

For parents, questions range from how often their children need help completing both daily homework assignments and major projects and, on average, how much time they expect their children to spend on homework, ranging from less than 10 minutes to two and a half hours.

The survey references the commonly cited research on the proper amount of homework that students should have 10 minutes of homework per night for every grade level. For example, a second grader should spend 20 minutes on homework, while a high school senior should spend 2 hours on homework.

The survey asks students, parents and teachers whether they agree with this formula.

Teachers are asked how often they assign homework, how many days they give students to turn in work and their own turnaround time for returning graded homework to students.

For more information, contact gradingandreporting@pgcps.org.

