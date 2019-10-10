Prince George’s Co. schools want feedback on student homework policy

Prince George's County Public Schools wants to hear from parents and caregivers about a topic that generates lots of debate: homework.

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland wants to hear from parents and caregivers about a topic that generates lots of debate: homework.

The school system is looking at updating its policies and procedures on homework, and is starting with a survey. Parents and guardians will be asked to fill out a survey that will be emailed and available on the school system’s website around Oct. 16.

A committee of school administrators, teachers, parents and students will be working on the issue, and an updated policy is expected to be in place by 2021.

There have been a number of studies on homework, including how much is too much and whether learning is enhanced by assignments.

School systems across the U.S. frequently examine their grading and homework policies.

A commonly cited measure for the right amount of homework has been the “10-minute rule.” Under the formula, described in the work of Duke University professor Harris Cooper, a student should have 10 minutes of homework per night for every grade level attained.

In other words, a second grader should have 20 minutes of homework, and a high school senior should have 120 minutes.

The homework committee will share updates throughout the school year. In the meantime, please contact gradingandreporting@pgcps.org if you have any questions or want to share your input.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.