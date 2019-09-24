Prince George’s Co. school board member resigns after residency concerns

A member of the Prince George's County board of education is leaving her post over residency concerns.

A member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education is leaving her post after concerns were raised about her residency.

Patricia Eubanks, elected in 2010 as the District 4 representative to the board, announced her resignation on Tuesday. She will step down effective Sept. 30, one year before the seat will be up for election.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks had sought Eubanks’ resignation after raising concerns over the District 4 official’s location of residence. The Washington Post reports Eubanks acknowledged to board chairman Alvin Thornton she had lived out of the district for a time before moving back.

A news release from the Prince George’s County public school system did not make mention of the reason for Eubanks’ departure.

Maryland state law requires that Prince George’s County school board members live in the district they represent, though it is unclear how long a board member would have to live away from their constituency to forfeit their position.

“I am pleased with the contribution that I was able to make to our effort to improve customer service, responses to stakeholders and our school system’s approach to addressing mental health issues among our students and employees,” Eubanks said in her resignation letter, according to the statement.

Alsobrooks will make an appointment to fill the remainder of the term.

District 4 includes all or parts of Cheverly, Bladensburg, Landover, Capitol Heights, Hyattsville and Glenarden.

