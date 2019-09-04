Md. man killed in Labor Day motorcycle crash after attempted wheelie

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified the man killed in a Labor Day motorcycle crash.

Marc Yearwood Jr., 25, of District Heights, lost control of his motorcycle after landing a wheelie and crashed near 1600 Ritchie Road, police said. Yearwood’s motorcycle hit a curb and then struck a fire hydrant.

Yearwood suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yearwood’s was one of several deadly motorcycle crashes in the D.C. area in just the past week.

On Sept. 1, 17-year-old Oscar Hernandez, of Chillum, was killed after colliding with a car in College Park. Police said Hernandez drove into oncoming traffic after fleeing a police officer trying to make a traffic stop and running at least two red lights.

Over the weekend, three people in Virginia were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes.

On Sunday evening, a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car on Interstate 95 in Prince William County. Virginia State Police said witnesses reported the motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic when it changed lanes and struck the front of a BMW.

Virginia State Police identified the man as Daniel E. Pittman, 41, of Woodbridge, Virginia.

On Saturday, 41-year-old James Edward Beach II, of Gainesville, and 22-year-old passenger Shannon Nicole Meyer, of Bristow, were killed when the motorcycle Beach was operating collided with an SUV in Gainesville, Virginia.

