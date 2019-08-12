Police: 18-year-old arrested in College Park assault case

A Greenbelt, Maryland, teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in College Park last week, police said.

Vashann Robinson has been charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault, among other charges, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Last week, on the night of Aug. 6, police said it all started when the suspect approached a woman in the 4400 block of Guilford Drive and asked her if she could help him find his lost dog. The woman initially declined, but then went to help him when he later asked again.

Then, as they were walking together, police said the suspect grabbed the victim and tried to drag her to a parking lot nearby. A witness saw what was happening and shouted at the suspect, which caused him to release her. The victim was not physically hurt, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released, and police eventually spotted Robinson this past weekend on Baltimore Avenue at Tuckerman Street. Police said he was wearing similar clothing to the suspect in the surveillance photos.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident, and police said he eventually admitted his involvement in the crime.

Robinson is being held on a no-bond status. Police said there haven’t been any other similar incidents in the area.

