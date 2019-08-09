Prince George’s Co. police release photo of College Park assault suspect

Police have released a photo of the man they think tried to assault a woman near the College Park campus of the University of Maryland earlier this week.

Prince George’s County police said the man asked the woman twice for help finding a lost dog, then grabbed the woman on Guilford Drive, just south of campus, at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

He tried to drag her to a parking lot, but someone saw what was happening and shouted. That scared the suspect off, and he ran away toward Hartwick Road, police said.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

If you know anything else about the case or the suspect, police are asking you to call them at 301-699-2601 or Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS. You can also go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

