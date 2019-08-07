Prince George’s Co. police investigate U.Md. College Park assault

A woman was assaulted near the University of Maryland College Park campus in Prince George's County Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened just before midnight near a row of off-campus apartments on Guilford Drive, just south of campus.

University of Maryland Police said an unknown man asked the woman for her help finding his lost dog. He then grabbed her before he was scared off by another person in the area.

The man was last seen heading toward Hartwick Road.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

