Motorcyclist dies in Prince George’s County crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Marcus Lee Tyson, 26, of Mitchellville, Maryland, was riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle at the time of the crash, Maryland State Police said. He died at the scene.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Tyson was going eastbound on Central Avenue in the Largo area. A driver in a Nissan Altima was trying to make a left turn onto westbound Central Avenue from Watkins Park Drive, and then police said the crash happened.

State police identified the Altima’s driver as Antanaisa Colvin, 22, of North Carolina.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

State police continue to investigate.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.