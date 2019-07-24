U.Md. to clear campus, alter classes before Penn State football game

University of Maryland is cancelling classes, and trying to clear the College Park campus before its first Big Ten Friday Night football game against Penn State.

University of Maryland is canceling most classes and trying to clear the College Park campus in the hours before the football team’s first Friday night game in the Big Ten against Penn State on Sept. 27.

The game is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in Prince George’s County.

In a new website that provides logistical details on Friday night games, university administrators announced beginning at noon on Sept. 27, all classes, except lab classes, will not be held on campus.

Teachers will have options to teach classes remotely, or by video.

The university will grant administrative leave to all non-essential employees beginning at 12 p.m.

Parking lots for the game will open at 3 p.m., to facilitate tailgating.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., leading up to the 8 p.m. kickoff.

Some parking lots near the stadium will be closed for those not attending the game, according to the university’s site, with more details to be provided in September.

Terrapin Club parking permit holders will park in the same lots they normally use for home football games this season, according to the site.

Shuttle service from the College Park-University of Maryland Metro station to campus will run as normally scheduled from 6 a.m. to 1:50 a.m. Additional shuttle service will be provided during this time. The last scheduled train departing College Park Station toward Branch Ave will be at 12:30 a.m.

