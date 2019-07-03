Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man throws lit firework…

Man throws lit firework at Prince George’s Co. police officer

Abigail Constantino

July 3, 2019, 10:13 PM

A man threw a lit firework at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer who was sitting in a marked cruiser last week.

The incident happened near Walters Lane and Hil-Mar Drive in Forestville. Police said an officer working a high-visibility enforcement assignment was sitting in a marked cruiser when a man threw the firework.

Police said the man planned to throw the firework at the police while another person recorded it.

No one was hurt, and police have identified a suspect and are working on charging him.

In a statement, police Chief Hank Stawinski said they will not tolerate such attacks on a department officers.

“Fireworks are dangerous and this is far more than simple jackassery,” Stawinski said.

You can watch a video of the incident on the Prince George’s County police blog.

