Delivery man arrested for indecent exposure in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police have arrested and charged a delivery man from Baltimore who exposed himself multiple times in the same neighborhood near Bowie last week. Detectives are looking to speak with anyone that may have had a similar encounter with the man.

Prince George’s County police have arrested and charged a delivery man from Baltimore who exposed himself multiple times in the same neighborhood last week.

Police said 24-year-old Martin Briscoe, of the 1300 block of Wildwood Parkway, has been charged with indecent exposure.

Officers were called to the area of Backus Drive and Cory Drive near Bowie around 6 p.m. on June 27 for reports of a suspicious person.

A woman said a man driving a white Ford van had exposed himself three times as she walked in the area.

The next day, detectives received a call for a suspicious person in a white van in the same neighborhood. When detectives arrived to the scene, patrol officers were already talking to Briscoe; he was then arrested and charged.

Police said Briscoe was working as a package delivery driver for an Ohio company. His routes were in Prince George’s County.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone that may have had a similar encounter with Briscoe.

Anyone with more information can call investigators at 301-772-4911. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477, submit a tip online, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Investigators ask to refer to case No. 19-0037794.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.