Man arrested after weekend shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Moments after a Maryland man was shot over the weekend, he told witnesses the name of the man who allegedly did it, and police have now arrested a suspect.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Patterson Street in Riverdale, Maryland. Prince George’s County police found 40-year-old Curtis Mosley, of Hyattsville, outside with gunshot wounds.

Mosley had told witnesses after he was shot that James Jacob Young, 39, of Temple Hills, was the person who had shot him. Mosley was taken to the hospital where he died.

He and Young knew each other, police said Monday.

Young was arrested in D.C. on Monday. He is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, where he faces murder charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at (301) 772-4925.

