202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police in Maryland investigate…

Police in Maryland investigate fatal shooting

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 2:18 pm 06/16/2019 02:18pm
Share

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal shooting.

The Prince George’s Police Department said the fatal shooting happened Saturday near an intersection surrounded by businesses.

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are asking for any information from the public.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
fatal shooting gunshot wounds investigation Local News Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!