Police in Maryland investigate fatal shooting

The Prince George's Police Department said the fatal shooting happened Saturday near an intersection surrounded by businesses.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are asking for any information from the public.

