Man killed by falling tree in Prince George’s Co.

By Rick Massimo June 20, 2019 11:14 am 06/20/2019 11:14am
A man was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning when he was hit by a falling tree.

The county police said via Twitter that the man was hit by an uprooted tree at about 6:50 a.m. on Neck Road in Aquasco while he was cutting another tree on some farm land.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police haven’t released his name yet.

The police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Topics:
Aquasco falling tree Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
