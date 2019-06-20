Man killed by falling tree in Prince George’s Co.

The man was hit by an uprooted tree while he was cutting another tree in Aquasco on Thursday morning.
A man was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning when he was hit by a falling tree.
The county police said via Twitter that the man was hit by an uprooted tree at about 6:50 a.m. on Neck Road in Aquasco while he was cutting another tree on some farm land.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police haven’t released his name yet.
The police are continuing to investigate what happened.
