Man killed by falling tree in Prince George’s Co.

The man was hit by an uprooted tree while he was cutting another tree in Aquasco on Thursday morning.

A man was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday morning when he was hit by a falling tree.

The county police said via Twitter that the man was hit by an uprooted tree at about 6:50 a.m. on Neck Road in Aquasco while he was cutting another tree on some farm land.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police haven’t released his name yet.

Prelim: While cutting trees on an area of farm land, the victim appears to have been struck by another tree which had uprooted. That tree hit and killed the victim. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 20, 2019

The police are continuing to investigate what happened.

