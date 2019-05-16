202
Gaaahhhh! Six Flags’ Firebird roller coaster has helixes, loops — and, yes, fire

By John Domen May 16, 2019
The first thing that happens after you strap into the Firebird roller coaster is that the floor underneath you drops. And then, it gets better.

You build up a little momentum coming out of the gate and then begin a 10-story climb that gives you a good look at the rest of Six Flags, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and well beyond.

That slow ascent then gives way to a nine-story drop into a maze of loops and helixes — all of it on bright orange track.

The ride gets up to 56 mph over more than a half-mile of track, said Dave Johnson, the director of marketing. He added a lot more, but it was tough to hear him over the noise of the roller coaster and the screams of the people behind us. It moves quick, and it’s a lot of fun.

I couldn’t tell you how many helixes there are, because I lost count. Near the end, you’ll also see a volcano spitting out fire as you get moved around a sharp turn.

It times out to about a two-minute ride, but it feels like about a minute or so. If you like roller coasters, you’ll probably enjoy the heck out of this ride. And, if you don’t like roller coasters, this isn’t a good first choice for kicking your phobia.

