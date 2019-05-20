Prince George’s Co. police officer shoots dog in response to attack

A dog is dead after it was shot by a Prince George's County police officer after police say it attacked a delivery man and bit him on the ear, face and neck.

A dog is dead after Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said the animal attacked a delivery man.

It happened Sunday evening at a home on Endsley Place in Upper Marlboro.

Police spokesman Cpl. Kyndle Johnson said it began with a call about a dog attack involving a man delivering food to the home at around 5:30 p.m.

“The dog bit off a portion of the victim’s ear and also bit the man’s neck and face,” Johnson said.

When both police and animal control officers arrived at the scene, an animal control officer tried to capture the American bulldog. While trying to get a handle on the animal, police said it broke free and tried to lunge at the animal control officer.

“That’s when the Prince George’s County police officer discharged his weapon, striking the dog,” Johnson said.

The dog later died from its injuries.

Police said the officer remains on the force and the firing of the service weapon will be investigated by the Special Investigative Response Team, as part of the department’s standard operating procedure. Animal Control will lead the investigation into the dog attack.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.