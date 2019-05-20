202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police officer shoots dog in response to attack

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP May 20, 2019 8:07 pm 05/20/2019 08:07pm
92 Shares

A dog is dead after Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said the animal attacked a delivery man.

It happened Sunday evening at a home on Endsley Place in Upper Marlboro.

Police spokesman Cpl. Kyndle Johnson said it began with a call about a dog attack involving a man delivering food to the home at around 5:30 p.m.

“The dog bit off a portion of the victim’s ear and also bit the man’s neck and face,” Johnson said.

When both police and animal control officers arrived at the scene, an animal control officer tried to capture the American bulldog. While trying to get a handle on the animal, police said it broke free and tried to lunge at the animal control officer.

“That’s when the Prince George’s County police officer discharged his weapon, striking the dog,” Johnson said.

The dog later died from its injuries.

Police said the officer remains on the force and the firing of the service weapon will be investigated by the Special Investigative Response Team, as part of the department’s standard operating procedure. Animal Control will lead the investigation into the dog attack.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
american bulldog delivery man dog attack Latest News Local News Maryland News mike murillo Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tornado touches down in Howard Co. during DC-area storms

It moved fast, but it hit hard -- a line of strong thunderstorms passed through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, bringing downed power lines and outages. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County, Maryland. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!