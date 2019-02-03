Montgomery Co. dog attack sends 2 women to hospital, leaves 2 dogs dead

Two women went to the hospital but are expected to recover after they were attacked by two dogs inside a house in Montgomery Village Saturday. The police said they had to shoot the dogs.

WASHINGTON — Two women went to the hospital but are expected to recover after they were attacked by two dogs inside a house in Montgomery Village Saturday.

The Montgomery County police responded to the 18000 block of Singing Pine Circle in Montgomery Village, a little before 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Our officers got there and we found that there was a lady outside of the house already who had been attacked by two dogs within the house,” said Montgomery County police spokesman C. Thomas Jordan.

“She said that the two dogs were still in the house,” Jordan said, so the officers went inside and saw the dogs attacking another woman.

Officers tried to rescue the second woman, but the dogs wouldn’t let up their attack. “So an officer had to shoot the dogs,” Jordan said. Both animals died.

The two women suffered significant injuries. Jordan said they’ll be OK, but “they have kind of a long road ahead of them for recovery.”

Investigators are looking into what led to the attack.

“Everyone was where they were supposed to be, in a sense. It wasn’t like there was an intruder or anything along those lines,” Jordan said. “It was just something going within the house that set the dogs off for some reason,” he added.

There will also be a different look into this incident, which is part of department protocol.

“We did have an officer who discharged their weapon, and that is considered a use of force. Whenever we have a use of force, we do an investigation,” Jordan said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.