Police identify woman shot, killed in Greenbelt after parking lot chase

She was struck at least once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Police say a possible motive for the shooting is still under investigation

A woman is dead after a man opened fire in a parking lot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday — and according to police, she was likely targeted.

The woman, who was identified as Bettie Jenifer, 44, of Bowie, was walking to her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the Capital Office Complex on the 6300 block of Ivy Lane, when she was approached by a man with a gun, Greenbelt police said.

The victim ran away but the suspect chased her while he opened fire. She was struck at least once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The suspect — described as a black male with a thin build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and dark pants — took off in a blue vehicle.

“We do not believe that this was a random incident, we do believe that the victim was targeted by the suspect,” said George Matthews, a spokesman with the Greenbelt Police Department.

Police say a possible motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.