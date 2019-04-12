202
Md. man arrested, charged for sexual assault, burglary

By Reem Nadeem April 12, 2019 4:08 pm 04/12/2019 04:08pm
A Landover man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and robbery in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Leslie Williams, 25, allegedly broke into the victim’s house, touched her while she was in bed and fled when she screamed, according to Prince George’s County police.

Williams is also accused of breaking into a house in the same neighborhood three months ago and sexually assaulting a woman, police said.

Williams and the victim did not know each other, police said.

He is charged with first- and third-degree burglary and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call investigators at 301-772-4908. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit information online.

800
