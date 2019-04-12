Husband and wife arrested, charged in connection with Adelphi killing

Prince George's County police have arrested two suspects — husband and wife — in connection with the killing of a man in Adelphi, Maryland.

Edgar Garcia Constancia, 24, and Norma Reyes Carbajal, 27, both of Rockville, were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Merlin Ramirez-Lara.

On Tuesday, authorities responded to the 8600 block of 20th Avenue around 6:15 a.m. to perform a welfare check.

There, they found Ramirez-Lara outside. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Ramirez-Lara had been in a romantic relationship with Reyes Carbajal.

According to police, she had agreed to meet him outside, where Garcia Constancia was waiting.

He then shot and killed Ramirez-Lara, authorities say.

Both Garcia Constancia and Reyes Carbajal are in custody with the Department of Corrections.

