Police treating Adelphi death as homicide

Someone was found dead in Adelphi, Maryland, Tuesday morning, and the police are treating it as a homicide.

Someone was found dead in Adelphi, Maryland, Tuesday morning — and the police are treating it as a homicide.

Officer Ameera Abdullah, of the Prince George’s County police, said Tuesday that a man was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk on 20th Avenue, between Riggs Road and the Northwest Branch Trail, at about 6:15 a.m.

When officers got there, they found him unresponsive and suffering from trauma to the upper body, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner hasn’t examined him yet, Abdullah said, so neither the exact cause of death or the name and age of the victim have been established as of Tuesday morning.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Adelphi, Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.