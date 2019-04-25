202
Driver charged in Md. crash that killed 6 turns herself in

By Reem Nadeem April 25, 2019 12:23 pm 04/25/2019 12:23pm
The driver in a Bowie, Maryland, crash that killed six people, five of whom were children, turned herself in to police Wednesday afternoon.

Dominique Taylor, 32, is charged with six counts of vehicular manslaughter and six counts of vehicular homicide under the influence.

The crash happened on Feb. 2, when her SUV went off Route 301 near Pointer Ridge Drive and crashed into a tree.

Two of the children who died were hers.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

