6th person dies of injuries sustained in Bowie crash that killed 5 children

WASHINGTON — A sixth person died Monday as a result of a crash that claimed the lives of five children earlier this month.

Maryland State Police said Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, died earlier this week. He was taken off life support Monday and died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

“I’m hurt right now,” Simon’s mother, Larissa Magloire, told NBC Washington. “My child is gone. I will never see my child walk in my door no more.”

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 2, when an SUV containing five children and two adults ran off U.S. 301 into a wooded area, striking several trees. Simon was in the front passenger seat.

Paris Dixon, 5, and London Dixon, 8, of Bowie; Rickelle Ricks, 6, Zion Beard, 14, of D.C., and Damari Herald, 15, of D.C., were killed immediately. Police said the children were not properly restrained and all five were thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

Simon and the driver, 32-year-old Dominique R. Taylor, of Bowie, survived the initial crash, though Simon was critical condition.

Taylor, who is also the mother of two children killed in the crash, was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment.

Police said the crash occurred in the area of Pointer Ridge Drive in Prince George’s County. The area was coated in snow at the time.

